Agassiz – The Second Annual Broken Whisk Restaurant Car Show will be in Agassiz on Sunday August 28.

All makes and models are welcome.

Registration will be at the gate to the parking of the restaurant at 7205 Pioneer Avenue in Agassiz.

Live Music with Outlaws & Lace, Breakfast Sandwiches, Burgers, Hot Dogs. Trophies and Prizes.

Facebook information is here.

Pre-Register email: mike@thebrokenwhisk.com