Former Langley MLA Rich Coleman to Run for Mayor of Township of Langley

Langley – Rich Coleman, Langley’s longest-serving MLA, is entering the race for Mayor of the Township of Langley, leading a new municipal team called Elevate Langley.

Coleman was part of a long list of projects within the Township of Langley that have come to define Langley including the Langley Events Center, the new $60 Million High School in Willoughby, plus numerous other schools, two Langley Memorial Hospital expansions, and the Langley Hospice. He has a long track record of bringing people together and getting things done for Langley.



Coleman also was an advocate for the overpasses built at 200th Street and 216th Street.

As the former BC Gaming Minister, he was in the eye of the storm for the “Dirty Money” scandal that plagued casinos.



As Solicitor General Coleman also created the integrated homicide investigation team (IHIT) and introduced PRIME where every police jurisdiction in BC is on the same network in real-time. BC is the only jurisdiction in North America to accomplish this. He also initiated the first gang task force in BC.

Coleman and his wife Michele have lived in Langley Township for thirty-eight years and he believes it’s the best city in which to raise a family, a remarkable community of people he calls the volunteer capital of Canada, built on volunteers and people who care about their neighbours.



Coleman served as an RCMP officer in Alberta shortly after high school and then returned to BC to go into business. His service in his community before his election was vast. Langley is full of projects he volunteered on including the Aldergrove Kinsmen Community Centre, over 250 affordable rental housing units for families and seniors. Rich married his wife Michele in 1974. They have two children and eight grandchildren. Coleman now volunteers with Honour House and indigenous communities.