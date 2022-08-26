chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 25, 2022 – INTERVIEW: Chilliwack School Trustee Candidate Brian VanGarderen -“Rotary Corner” with Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Club of Chilliwack -“The Welcome Matt” your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 25, 2022 – INTERVIEW: Chilliwack School Trustee Candidate Brian VanGarderen -“Rotary Corner” with Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Club of Chilliwack -“The Welcome Matt” your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• More candidates announce for Chilliwack School Trustee in the election this Fall.

• BC Transit fall bus schedules.

• The Rotary Book Sale – OUTDOORS – Saturday August 27, 10 am-4 pm 44870 Wolfe Rd. Chilliwack

AND

• A bump in the road for the Huskers in Prince George

PLUS…

• Steve Croner our Guest Sportscast Anchor in for Josh Bohr.

• INTERVIEW: Chilliwack School Trustee Candidate Brian VanGarderen.

• “Rotary Corner” with Andrew Crosbie, Rotary Club of Chilliwack, sponsored by Debora Soutar, proud Rotarian!

• “The Welcome Matt” your Chilliwack Real Estate Update, with Matt Paisley, Realtor, Jason Laynes & Associates, REMAX Nyda Realty.

News Director: Don Lehn

Sportscast Guest Anchor: Steve Croner