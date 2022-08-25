Wednesday’s Heat Was Another Chilliwack Record

Chilliwack _ Another record and near temperature record as noted by Environment Canada’s Roger Pannett.

These were the sixth and seventh high temperature records for August 2022.

August 24th 200, was a record high max 33.4 C (+10.0 C). The previous record max 33.2 C in 2016.

With an overnight low at 16.3 C ( +5.1 C ) the record mean at 24.85 C (+7.55C) . The previous record high mean was 23.8 C in 2016.

This was day 38 of drought! ( Only 6.8 mm on August 3rd,2022. Average rainfall for August is 64.8 mm on 9 days.)