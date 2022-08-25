Over 50 Attended Ukrainian Independence Day Community Picnic at Sardis Park

Chilliwack – Over 50 people attended the Ukrainian Independence Day Community Picnic at Sardis Park.

The event was organized by Ashley Parshyn and Chilliwack and Area Emergency Host Families.

Bradley William Gionet was also integral in organizing and promoting the event and posted to Facebook: What a wonderful evening with around 50 people at Sardis Park celebrating Ukrainian Independence, the Ukrainians in Chilliwack, and the amazing sense of community created with our dozens of Host Families. There were so many people I think we scared the geese away!

FVN was a proud supporter of this event.

Roxane with @lushlyrics/Ukrainian Independence Day Community Picnic at Sardis Park/FVN/Aug 2022