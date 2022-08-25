Chilliwack RCMP Investigate Machete Attack Off Meadowbrook Drive – Victim Will Survive – Looking for Dashcam Footage

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP continue its investigation into a machete attack which occurred early Thursday morning.

Shortly after 5AM Thursday, August 25, 2022, Chilliwack RCMP received a report of a man who had been struck with a machete. Preliminary investigation suggests that the altercation occurred in the area of Meadowbrook Drive when an unknown male suspect brandished a machete which he used to attack the victim slicing him in the head. The 37 year old victim suffered a laceration to the head and was transported to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries. The parties involved are unknown to one another and the victim indicates that this was an unprovoked attack.

The suspect is described as approximately 6 foot tall with a stocky build with dark hair and a tanned complexion. He is reported to have a tattoo on his right shoulder – possibly of a crest or sword. The male suspect was last seen wearing a white tank top and black and white high top shoes.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this attack including anyone who resides in the area of Meadowbrook Drive that may have CCTV footage of persons in the area between 4:15 am and 5:15 am,” says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP. “The violent and unprovoked nature of this attack is particularly concerning and Chilliwack RCMP continue to work diligently to identify the suspect.”

Anyone with any information regarding this crime is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611. Or, should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).