Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack Crews are milling and paving on Yale Road between Nowell and Williams from August 25 to August 31 from 7 am – 5 pm.
Please follow instructions from traffic control and expect delays.
Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP continue its investigation into a machete attack which occurred early Thursday morning. Shortly after 5AM Thursday, August 25, 2022, Chilliwack RCMP
Seabird Island – Seabird Island Band has posted a Danger Advisory – Bear Cubs near Seabird Island Road and Chowat Road. Walk trails in pairs
Abbotsford – Over the past five months, AbbyPD has responded to eight home invasions at licenced medical marijuana grow operations within the City of Abbotsford.