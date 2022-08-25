Skip to content

Chilliwack Crews are Milling and Paving on Yale Road between Nowell and Williams

Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack Crews are milling and paving on Yale Road between Nowell and Williams from August 25 to August 31 from 7 am – 5 pm.

Please follow instructions from traffic control and expect delays.

City of Chilliwack/Aug 2022

