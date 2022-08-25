BC Construction Association Receives $21M from Ottawa’s Apprenticeship Service to Enable Small and Medium Sized Employers to Hire First-Year Apprentices

Victoria – The BC Construction Association (BCCA) has received over $21M in funding from the Government of Canada’s Apprenticeship Service to enable small and medium sized employers in BC’s construction industry to hire and register first-year apprentices.

An employer with fewer than 500 employees in BC’s construction industry can receive financial incentives for hiring new employees or registering existing ones as first-year apprentices in 39 Red Seal Trades.

Participating employers will receive $5,000 for hiring or registering any worker. An additional $5,000 will be received if the worker self-reports as a woman, new Canadian, LGBTQ+, Indigenous, a person with a disability, or a visible minority, which contributes to much-needed workforce diversity. Employers can receive payments for up to two first-year apprenticeship positions per year during the two years of the drive, for a maximum of $40,000 per employer.

Employers can spend the financial incentives at their discretion. For example: hiring bonuses, gear and work apparel, childcare costs, offsetting business taxes, offsetting costs of mandatory sick leave, training and mentoring, raises for field or office staff, safety equipment, or new technology. As part of the service to employers, BCCA will provide culture training via its Builders Code program, and mentorship support through its new Building Builders initiative.

BC’s construction industry is approximately 95 per cent male and continues to face a skilled workforce shortage during a time of high demand for construction services. Most employers are small, with 90 per cent employing 20 workers or less.

Full details – https://www.canada.ca/en/employment-social-development/news/2022/08/government-of-canada-helps-to-create-at-least-2100-apprenticeship-positions-in-british-columbia.html