Prostate Cancer Canada September Information Seminar for Chilliwack – September 1

Chilliwack – Prostate Canada Cancer Network, Free Information and Awareness Group Meeting for September.

The next meeting will be on Thursday, September 1st at the Mt Cheam Lion’s Club Hall at 7:00 PM. The presentation will be from the PCRI Conference featuring Dr Thomas Beer discussing the latest developments with Prostate Cancer treatments. Always interesting and informative.

Spouses are very welcome and invited to attend.

COVID protocols will be observed, so hopefully you have been vaccinated but please wear a mask and we will maintain distance requirements.

There will be an opportunity to ask questions and discuss any Prostate issues and visit with a number of PC survivors after the presentation.