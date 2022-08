Mission – Mission Raceway Park is once again hosting the Historic Hot Rod Reunion of BC on Saturday August 27.

Four of the oldest and most prestigious car clubs in BC are going to celebrate together for the first time ever! This is a one-of-a-kind event you won’t want to miss.

https://missionraceway.com/…/historic-hot-rod-reunion…/

Visit the website for event info and registration:

https://hhrrbc.com/121-2/