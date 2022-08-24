FVRD Regional Grant-in-aid Program Registration – Cultural, Environmental, Charitable Events -Application Deadline August 31

Fraser Valley – Non-profits based in the FVRD Fraser Valley Regional District are invited to apply for the FVRD Regional Grant-in-aid program. Projects could include cultural, environmental, charitable, sports, recreational service activities, or special events.

Application deadline is August 31.

http://ow.ly/bwHb50JVpJJ

The Fraser Valley Regional District has two different Grant-in-Aid programs:

Electoral Area Grant-in-Aid

Grant funding is available each year to non-profit community groups or individuals who provide a service or benefit to their Electoral Area community.

Criteria and eligibility requirements are outlined in the Electoral Area Grant-in-Aid Policy & Application Form. Submit your completed application form to info.finance@fvrd.ca or to your Electoral Area Director.

Applications for the Electoral Area Grant-in-aid program may be made at any time.

Regional Grant-in-Aid

Each year, registered non-profit organizations or community groups based in the FVRD can apply for funding for projects that provide a region-wide benefit.

The application intake deadline is August 31 and a maximum total annual budget of $50,000 has been approved for allocation. Criteria and eligibility requirements are outlined in the Regional Grant-in-Aid Policy & Application Form.

Submit your completed application form to info.finance@fvrd.ca by August 31.