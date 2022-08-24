BC Rivers Day Cleanup – Chilliwack Fish and Game Protection Association – Sunday September 25

Fraser Valley – BC Rivers Day Cleanup with the Chilliwack/Vedder River Cleanup Society and Chilliwack Fish and Game Protection Association is Sunday September 25.

Registration is at the Chilliwack Fish & Game Club on Chilliwack Lake Road. Everyone who pre-registers by emailing info@cleanrivers.ca will have their name put in a special prize draw.

They will provide the gloves, garbage, and recycling bags and you provide the ‘boots on the ground’.

This event goes rain or shine.

Thank you for all you do to help protect our beautiful Chilliwack Vedder River Valley.

Facebook information is here.