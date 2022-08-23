West Coast Women’s Show at TRADEX on October 14, 15 & 16 Featuring Bif Naked and Cheryl Hickey of ET Canada

Abbotsford – The Ultimate Girl’s Weekend is back — the fall West Coast Women’s Show returns to TRADEX on October 14, 15 & 16.

The fall West Coast Women’s Show has been Western Canada’s most popular women’s event for over two decades. Now in its 22nd year, the Ultimate Girls’ Weekend is back with both familiar and all-new content.

See television personality Cheryl Hickey on Saturday, October 15. As host of television’s pre-eminent entertainment news program, ET Canada, Cheryl Hickey greets over half a million loyal viewers each night as she relays in-depth profiles, breaking news coverage, and behind-the-scenes exclusives.

Cheryl Hickey/ET Canad/Global

Join in for an intimate conversation — and some acoustic performances! — at the Main Stage on Sunday, October 16 with rockstar and humanitarian Bif Naked.