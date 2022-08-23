Chilliwack RCMP Searching for Video Footage of Male in His 40’s, Inappropriate Conversations with Young People – Ceder Creek Drive (Promontory) PICTURES

Chilliwack – RCMP is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the male featured in the attached surveillance photo following a suspicious occurrence last week.

At approximately 4:20 pm on Wednesday, August 17, 2022, the male featured in this surveillance photo was in the 5500 block of Cedar Creek Drive in Chilliwack when he exhibited unusual behaviour including an inappropriate conversation with youth in the area.

The man’s behaviour on Wednesday afternoon is concerning and the RCMP is looking to identify the individual in order to assess his well being and determine his intentions, says Sergeant Krista Vrolyk, media spokesperson for the Chilliwack RCMP.

The male is described as approximately 40-50 years old with slim build and a shaved or bald head. It is further noted that he walks with a distinct hip forward stance. He arrived to the area on foot and claimed to reside in the Promontory heights area.

Anyone with any information regarding this individual or anyone who may know his identity is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611. Or, if you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).