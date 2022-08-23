BCAA Now Offers Pet Insurance

Vancouver – BCAA is known for insurance and roadside assistance. Battery dead – call BCAA. Flat tire – Call BCAA.

Pet Insurance….call BCAA.

BCAA has partnered with Pets Plus Us to offer pet insurance for your furry family members.

Website Information is here.

Key Features:

Accident Coverage

Coverage for when your pet needs emergency veterinary care and treatment for injuries and accidents.

Illness Coverage

Coverage for when your pet needs veterinary care and treatment for illnesses, including hospitalizations and emergency care.

Customizable Coverage

Accident & Illness plans allow you to choose a deductible and reimbursement amount that works best for you and your pet’s needs.

Paperless Claims Submission

Online claims submission with no vet stamp or clinic signature required.

Alternative Therapies

Holistic treatments such as hydrotherapy, naturopathy, as well as chiropractic care.