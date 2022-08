Agassiz – It’s the tradition ! Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival – September 16 and 17.

This years theme: We Love Our Fraser Valley Farmers.

Come out and enjoy our exhibits, 4H animals, parade, stage entertainment, chicken and corn BBQ and beer garden.

The Agassiz Fall Fair and Corn Festival is run by a non-profit association called the Agassiz Agricultural and Horticultural Association.

