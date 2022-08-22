IIO Looking for Witnesses – Investigation of Stolen Vehicle and Chase in Abbotsford – Two In Stolen Vehicle Die in Crash

Abbotsford – On Sunday afternoon (August 7) around 3PM, AbbyPD officers located a mobile stolen vehicle, a 1991 White Acura Integra, in the area of Livingston Ave & Maclure Road.

Officers immediately lost sight of the car; therefore, no attempts to stop the vehicle were attempted.

Just after 4PM, officers relocated the vehicle in the area of Hillcrest Ave & Emerson Street.

Contact was made between police vehicles and the stolen vehicle and based on information that the vehicle was involved in a recent violent crime in another jurisdiction, a decision to enter a police pursuit was authorized.

During the pursuit, the stolen vehicle lost control, crashing in the 31900 block of Maclure Road.

No other civilians or civilian cars were involved in the collision.

The female passenger of the stolen vehicle died at the scene while the male driver was initially transported to the hospital but later died of his injuries.

The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit is currently on scene investigating the collision with the assistance of the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

As a result of the collision, the Independent Investigations Office of BC (IIOBC) has asserted jurisdiction.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of BC is seeking witnesses and video in relation to a police pursuit and motor vehicle collision that resulted in the deaths two people in Abbotsford.

Anyone in the area at the time of this incident who may have dashcam video or information is asked to contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225.

AbbyPD File 2022-3236