Film Crews Hovering Above Harrison In a Helicopter – “Godzilla and the Titans”

Harrison – There will be an increase of helicopter activity this week due to filming for the Apple TV Series – Godzilla and the Titans!

It will take place on Mt Breakenridge along Harrison Lake from Aug 24th to 27th.

The crew will be staging at 3834 Hot Springs Rd and using helicopters to go between the staging and filming locations.

From Creative BC and Hourglass Productions:

HOURGLASS – SEASON 1 Local Production Company: EP Hydronaut Canada Inc. Executive Producer: Matt Fraction Producer: Brad Van Arragon, Chris Black Line Producer: Brad Van Arragon Director: Matt Shakman, Julian Holmes Production Manager: Lauren Stope, Michael Potkins Production Coordinator: Mara Perez Location Manager: Trevor Metz Assistant Location Manager: Bonny Northcott, Sean Manuel, Ithon Harrison-Jones BG Casting: James Forsyth Schedule: 6/27/2022 – 12/9/2022 Production Address: 3500 Cornett Road Bld. B, Vancouver, Canada, V5M 2H5 Email: hourglassproductionoffice@gmail.com