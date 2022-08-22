Film Crews Hovering Above Harrison In a Helicopter – “Godzilla and the Titans”

Skip to content

Harrison – There will be an increase of helicopter activity this week due to filming for the Apple TV Series – Godzilla and the Titans!

It will take place on Mt Breakenridge along Harrison Lake from Aug 24th to 27th.

The crew will be staging at 3834 Hot Springs Rd and using helicopters to go between the staging and filming locations.

From Creative BC and Hourglass Productions:

HOURGLASS – SEASON 1
Local Production Company: EP Hydronaut Canada Inc.
Executive Producer: Matt Fraction
Producer: Brad Van Arragon, Chris Black
Line Producer: Brad Van Arragon
Director: Matt Shakman, Julian Holmes
Production Manager: Lauren Stope, Michael Potkins
Production Coordinator: Mara Perez
Location Manager: Trevor Metz
Assistant Location Manager: Bonny Northcott, Sean Manuel, Ithon Harrison-Jones
BG Casting: James Forsyth
Schedule: 6/27/2022 – 12/9/2022
Production Address: 3500 Cornett Road Bld. B, Vancouver, Canada, V5M 2H5
Email: hourglassproductionoffice@gmail.com

