City of Chilliwack Receiving $655K in Provincial Funding for Pilot Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports

Chilliwack – The two Chilliwack MLA’s Dan Coulter and Kelli Paddon say that people who are unhoused will have more access to support services in Chilliwack as a result of provincial funding.

The City of Chilliwack is receiving $655,185 to respond to the impacts of homelessness through the project Pilot Day Shelter, Training & Indigenous Supports. This project will provide a new day-time wellness centre with wrap around supports where people can go to seek refuge and services, provide service provider training and focus on Indigenous youth outreach.

The projects will include services such as outreach and mental health supports, creating new temporary shelters for people experiencing homelessness, and expanding shelter availability during potential extreme weather events through the program’s second intake. This investment is in addition to the $76 million provided to local governments and modern Treaty Nations through this program in 2021.

“People need community services now more than ever and this pilot project will be a great addition to Chilliwack,” said Dan Coulter, MLA for Chilliwack. “For years, the BC Liberals cut vital services for unhoused people; I’m glad to be part of a government that understands the importance of supporting everyone in our communities.”

“Our government knows that outreach services can be life-saving for unhoused community members,” said Kelli Paddon, MLA for Chilliwack-Kent. “Creating more shelter space, increasing training, and adding supports so people don’t have to move around so much will help people experiencing homelessness to stay safer and healthier.”

The Strengthening Communities Services Program is open to all municipalities, regional districts, Islands Trust and modern Treaty Nations in B.C. It is administered by the Union of British Columbia Municipalities.