3rd Annual Abbotsford Film Festival – Friday and Saturday August 26 and 27

Fraser Valley – The Abbotsford Film Festival returns for its 3rd edition Friday August 26th and Saturday August 27th, in partnership with the Reach Gallery and the Chilliwack Film Society, for a celebration of the arts in our community.

It’s a two day event showcasing a diverse selection of short films, documentaries, music videos, and live music.

The opening night sees the screening of the 48 hour films created the weekend before the festival.

The closing night opens with “New Horizons”, a thought provoking and diverse selection of short films on a variety of subjects including race, mental health and sexuality.

More info on the films can be found here.

