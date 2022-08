Abbotsford – City of Abbotsford – City Hall Announced that in 2023, Abbotsford is the venue host city for the 55+ BC Games.

The 55+ BC Games is an annual, multi-sport competition organized by the Abbotsford 2023 55+ BC Games Society celebrating active and healthy adults 55 & older.

This time next year you’ll be able to see a wide variety of sports including hockey, soccer, track and more showcased by the incredible 55+ community of BC.

More information to come soon.