Mountainview Harley-Davidson – Rock The Block Party – Sunday August 21

Chilliwack – Rock The Block Party is officially coming to Mountainview Harley-Davidson, Mountainview Motorsports & other Yale Road West businesses.

Save the date for Sunday August 21st as you won’t want to miss out on Live Music, Refreshments, Show & Shine & much more.

For their pancake breakfast they will be hosting, all proceeds will be donated to the Chilliwack Charitable Society. The HOG group will be serving HOG Dogs and refreshments after breakfast with proceeds going to One Broken Biker.

More information to come on a charity that Mountainview Harley-Davidson will tie into this event.