2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals at LEC August 15-20, Team Ontario Sweeps BC Which Included Chilliwack Mustangs

Langley – AUGUST 20 UPDATE – Ontario wins gold in 12U, 14U and 14U Female divisions at Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals held at Langley Events Centre.

14U FEMALE: TEAM ONTARIO 5 TEAM BC 2

12U: TEAM ONTARIO 8 TEAM BC 5

14U: TEAM ONTARIO 5 TEAM BC 4

From Chilliwack Minor Lacrosse Association – Congratulations Levi Crooks and all his 14U TeamBC teammates on taking home the silver medal at 2022 Box Lacrosse Nationals.

Photo courtesy of Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre:

2022 Minor Lacross Nationals at LEC – Photo courtesy of Ryan Molag Langley Events Centre

AUGUST 16 ORIGINAL STORY – National bragging rights will be on the line this week as some of the top youth box lacrosse players represent their respective provinces at the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals.

Hosted by the Langley Minor Lacrosse Association, teams representing five provinces will compete in the 12U and 14U divisions for boys and the 14U division for girls from August 15 to 20 with all the games at Langley Events Centre.

Team BC rosters include members of the Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse program.

For Team BC rosters, please click here.

2022 Team BC Boys Box Lacrosse 12U (Pee Wee) Final Roster & Alternates Announcement – CLICK HERE