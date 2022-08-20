Skip to content

UPDATE – 2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Mural Festival was Saturday August 20.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival offered a FREE art event to experience international, national, and local artist murals, street performances, dance battles, live music, kid’s art activities, and more!

2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival/FVN
Locations included:

District 1881
+ Community Art Wall
+ Performances
+ Vendors
+ Live Music
+ Beer gardens at the local breweries
+ Magician
+ Dance performances
+ Mural tours on the hour!

Mill Street
+ Art zone
+ Live art-making
+ Vendors
+ Love Alley dance parties
+ Beer garden at the local brewery
+ Street Performances
+ Dance performances

Victoria Avenue
+ Food trucks
+ Skate area
+ Street hockey
+ Vendors
+ Roller skating

Kipp Avenue
+ Live temporary mural painting with local artists
+ Live installation building by Aaron Moran
+ Food trucks
+ Live bands

Central Community Park
+ Teen Daze DJ set
+ Garneau DJ set
+ Cypher dance battles with Natasha Gorrie and crew
+ Games

