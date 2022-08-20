UPDATE – 2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Mural Festival was Saturday August 20.

The Chilliwack Mural Festival offered a FREE art event to experience international, national, and local artist murals, street performances, dance battles, live music, kid’s art activities, and more!

2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival/FVN

2022 Chilliwack Mural Festival/FVN

Locations included:

District 1881

+ Community Art Wall

+ Performances

+ Vendors

+ Live Music

+ Beer gardens at the local breweries

+ Magician

+ Dance performances

+ Mural tours on the hour!

Mill Street

+ Art zone

+ Live art-making

+ Vendors

+ Love Alley dance parties

+ Beer garden at the local brewery

+ Street Performances

+ Dance performances

Victoria Avenue

+ Food trucks

+ Skate area

+ Street hockey

+ Vendors

+ Roller skating

Kipp Avenue

+ Live temporary mural painting with local artists

+ Live installation building by Aaron Moran

+ Food trucks

+ Live bands

Central Community Park

+ Teen Daze DJ set

+ Garneau DJ set

+ Cypher dance battles with Natasha Gorrie and crew

+ Games