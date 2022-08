Fraser Valley – Film Crew member Tracy Pullman provided pictures to FVN of a grass fire off Highway One at the #3 Road Exit (Yarrow and Cultus Lake) on Saturday afternoon (Aug 20 @1PM)

No cause of the fire has yet to be determined as crews make sure there are no burning embers.

2022 Fire Grass Fire Yarrow/ #3 Road Exit/Aug 20/Facebook/Tracy Pullman

