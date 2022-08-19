RIMEX Chrome for Cancer Show & Shine – Saturday August 20 – All Proceeds to Benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

Agassiz – The RIMEX Chrome for Cancer Show & Shine is Saturday August 20.

All Proceeds to benefit Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada.

The locations is at RIMEX Supply, 2995 Cameron Rd, Agassiz.

Show & Shine with classic cars and motorcycles.

– Admission: Adults: $5; kids 10 and under: Free

– Trophies for 1st, 2nd and 3rd places

– BBQ hotdogs, chips, pop: $7.50

– 50/50 draw

– Raffle for prizes

– Music

– Bouncy Castle

– Live Band

– Fire truck display

– Purchase metal art made at RIMEX

– CASH ONLY please

Please call Laura to book car and bike space: 604.796.5502

