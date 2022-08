Fraser Valley – “Chilliwack Pride: Origin Story” presented by chillTV.

Teri Westerby, Chilliwack PRIDE Society Founder and President in a powerful, elegant and eloquent message on his personal journey leading to the creation of “Chilliwack Pride” and the Chilliwack Pride Festival.

Just in time for the 2022 Chilliwack Pride Festival, this Sunday August 21st.

Click here for full details: https://www.facebook.com/chilliwackPRIDE

chillTV: Proud of our Pride!