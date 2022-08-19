Chiefs Return to 89.5 For Radio Broadcasts – Albeit A Game Of The Week

Chiliwack – The Chilliwack Chiefs announced that 89.5 JR Country will be broadcasting a “Game of the Week” during the upcoming 2022/23 season.

JRFM is the former 89.5 The Drive and before that, The Hawk.

Hockey broadcasts were stopped in the spring of 2014, when then owner Fabmar Communication laid off most of the staff in a cost cutting measure. That included play by play Host Mark (Now Marcus on 650 Sportsnet/CityNews1130) Fitzgerald. After the cuts, Fitzgerald was, ironically, named BCHL Broadcaster of the Year.

Pattison Media now owns the station.

“89.5 JR Country is proud to be the exclusive radio broadcasters for the Chilliwack Chiefs’ upcoming 2022/2023 season. We are deeply invested in our community and being able to bring our local hockey team action to our listeners is very exciting for us,” said Mark Patric, General Manager of 89.5 JR Country.

Vanni DeBartolo and Tyler Garrah will be calling all of the action.

“We are excited to have another platform that our fans can engage with and still be a part of Chiefs hockey even if they can’t make it down to the Coliseum,” said Chiefs Vice-President of Business Operations and Team Governor Barry Douglas. “It’s a great opportunity with the launch of JR Country in Chilliwack to get Chiefs hockey back on the radio.”

Douglas called the play by play some 20+ years ago with the now defunct Radio Max and CHWK-AM.

All home and away broadcasts will still be available on bchltv.ca powered by HockeyTV. Home games will also be available on Mixlr.com.