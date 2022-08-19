BC Liquor Stores Restricting Amount You Can Buy re: BCGEU Job Action at Distribution Centres

Fraser Valley/Victoria – As BCGEU ramps up their job action with pickets at Liquor and Cannabis distribution centres, effective immediately and until further notice, all government-owned BC Liquor Stores will limit the quantity of alcohol products that customers—including pubs, bars, restaurants, and the public—may purchase in a single transaction.

BC Liquor Stores will limit customers to purchasing no more than three of any individual item (i.e. SKU) per day. Restrictions will apply to all products—except import and domestic beer—and will remain in place until the Liquor Distribution Branch (LDB) distribution centres resume operations. These restrictions include refreshment beverage products that come in 4-packs, 6-packs, and other formats.

BC’s Alliance of Beverage Licensees or ABLE BC are NOT recommending BC’s private liquor stores implement similar restrictions at this time.

BCGEU started job action on Monday August 15.

Key issues for BCGEU members covered by all agreements include:

Compensation that addresses the rising cost of living, as well as persistent recruitment and retention issues in critical sectors.

Working conditions that protect the physical, psychological, and mental health of workers.

Agreement language that respects workers, promotes equity, diversity, and inclusion; and supports the long-term sustainability of the B.C. public service.