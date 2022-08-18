Yarrow Food Hub – Volunteer Gala To Say Thanks But The Need Remains (VIDEO)

Yarrow – On August 17, Victoria Kuit, the organizer of the Yarrow Food Hub, put together a thank you to the sponsors and volunteers of the Yarrow Food Hub.

(Victoria gives an overview of the past nine months in the video below)

This quickly came into existence after the November 2021 atmospheric river event that flooded Sumas Prairie, Barrowtown and threatened Yarrow.

Nine months after the floods ( and freezing rain event in January 2022) the need to help neighbours continues.

The impact of local farmers and residents is still being felt. The economics will be part of a long term recovery.

Information can be found through email yarrowfoodhub@hotmail.com

604 798 0366

Yarrow Food Hub Volunteer TY BBQ Aug 2022

Yarrow Food Hub Volunteer TY BBQ Aug 2022

Yarrow Food Hub Volunteer TY BBQ Aug 2022