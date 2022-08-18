Skip to content

Police Incident on Fairfield Island “Resolved Peacefully”

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP had an active lockdown for the Fairfield Area (Hymar and Strathcona)

There were reports that BCEHS is staging at Stratchona School.

This started around 11 AM Thursday Morning.

There are unconfirmed reports of an armed person in the area. Another report claims this was a search warrant and someone inside pointed a possible weapon at Police.

RCMP were asking that Social media posting halt as this is an ongoing situation.

UPDATE – Around 5:30, RCMP issued a statement that the situaiton was “resilved peacefully”.

More to Come.

More to come.

2022 RCMP/Aug Fairfield Island/Facebook/ Cory Hootnick
2022 RCMP/Aug Fairfield Island/Facebook/ Cory Hootnick

