Police Incident on Fairfield Island “Resolved Peacefully”

Chilliwack – Chilliwack RCMP had an active lockdown for the Fairfield Area (Hymar and Strathcona)

There were reports that BCEHS is staging at Stratchona School.

This started around 11 AM Thursday Morning.

There are unconfirmed reports of an armed person in the area. Another report claims this was a search warrant and someone inside pointed a possible weapon at Police.

RCMP were asking that Social media posting halt as this is an ongoing situation.

UPDATE – Around 5:30, RCMP issued a statement that the situaiton was “resilved peacefully”.

Chilliwack RCMP are currently responding to an unfolding police incident on Strathcona Drive. The RCMP ask the public to avoid the area. For safety reasons, do NOT share incident details / police locations on social media. pic.twitter.com/crATwgWqqj — Upper Fraser Valley RCMP (@UFVRD_RCMP) August 18, 2022

