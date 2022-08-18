Harrison Country Craft Market at Harrison Memorial Hall – September 3 and 4 – Includes Bands on the Beach (VIDEO)

Harrison – The Harrison Festival Society presents the Harrison Country Craft Market at Harrison Memorial Hall on September 3 and 4.

No need to dress for rain or worry about clouds. Harrison Country Craft is a cozy indoor market that offers the highest quality of locally produced, naturally inspired handmade products. Want to source out some new organic foods, catch your eye on something that sparkles, or maybe find something that sparks your creative side? Get inspired by the delightful rural atmosphere and come embrace our small town hospitality.

The market is more than just a community event. For more than 20 years, it’s been one of the main fundraising activities for the Harrison Festival Society. A 10% commission is collected on all vendor sales to help support the Societies’ year-round events.

PLUS, the highly successful Bands on the Beach event returns to the Harrison lakefront for its fifth year! Rock out to some of the best music in the Fraser Valley, including Harrison’s own Todd Richard, while you dance the night away in one of the most beautiful natural landscapes that BC has to offer.