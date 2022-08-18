Chilliwack City Council Approved Active Transportation Plan

Chilliwack – Lost in Tuesday’s discussion over the YMCA taking managerial responsibility for local rec centres and the Rotary Pool, was a major transportation initiative.

The City of Chilliwack’s Active Transportation Plan was approved by City Council, to help guide future investments in active transportation to support a more balanced and sustainable transportation system.

Active transportation refers to all forms of human-powered transportation that move people and goods to and from destinations. As the City’s Cycle Vision Plan was established in that identifies where Chilliwack should prioritize future cycling infrastructure, the Active Transportation Plan focuses on the pedestrian-related components of active transportation, including sidewalks, multi-use pathways, crossings, and other related infrastructure and policy improvements.

Feedback from the community informed the development of the Active Transportation Plan, which outlines priorities for short, medium, and long-term pedestrian improvement projects; recommends updates to existing policy, including amendments to the Land Development Bylaw; and highlights opportunities to improve accessibility throughout the community.

“The input we received from residents about their priorities for the pedestrian network was critical for us to create a plan that will serve the broader community,” said Mayor Popove. “This plan will be a guiding document for the City as we work towards a more accessible active transportation network.”

The Active Transportation Plan was developed through extensive community consultation. Staff engaged with the Transportation Advisory Committee, the Parks and Trails Advisory Committee, the Accessibility Advisory Panel, community groups, and collected feedback from the public through an online interactive map, online surveys, over the phone, via email, and in-person at 20 pop-up booths at various community events and public locations.

To view the final Active Transportation Plan, visit chilliwack.com/activetransportation.