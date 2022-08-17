UPDATE with SUSPECT DESCRIPTION – AbbyPD Investigating Maple Street Child Abduction Attempt

Abbotsford – On Monday evening (August 15 @ 8:54PM) Abbotsford Police responded to a possible child abduction attempt at a residence in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Initial information received is that an unknown male broke into a residence and attempted to pull a child out of a ground floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries.

Multiple AbbyPD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence. The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has now taken over this investigation and are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

A description has been provided by the child victim, which was used to create a composite drawing. The child victim described the male as a dark-skinned male, approximately 40 years old, approximately 5’10, medium build, brown short hair, a full beard, a silver septum piercing in his nose and a ‘flower’ tattoo on his left arm (bicep to forearm). The male was wearing a ripped blue short sleeved t-shirt, ripped blue jeans and blue and white slip-on shoes.

2022 AbbyPD Child Abduction Suspect Aug 2022

If you recognize this suspect, please contact the Abbotsford Police immediately.

The AbbyPD takes these types of incidents very serious and are continuing to seek witnesses and surveillance or dashcam footage from those who may be able to assist. An important reminder for everyone is to be vigilant about locking your doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity. If you have any information, please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

AbbyPD File 2022-33638