Mission Raceway – Smoke, Fire and Thunder August 18 to 21

Mission – Mission Raceway Park presents THE event of the summer.

Smoke, Fire and Thunder presented by Lordco Parts Ltd.. is back August 18-21 with a HUGE lineup of fun for this FOUR DAY event.

Nitro, Nitro, Nitro…nostalgia funnycars are BACK with a big thanks to Titanium Autogroup for making it happen!

The Dark Side Racing Top Fuel Dragster will also be back to make some hits and fire ups in the pits thanks to Lordco Auto Parts!

Big Kids Racing will be hanging on tight to those WILD Top Fuel Harleys! Followed by Pro Bike, trying to smash some more records!

And Chuck Haynes will be making an appearance with the fire breathing Volcano Jet Dragster!

West Coast Pro Modifieds will be stopping by and laying down some exciting 1/8 mile passes!

The Mda Fabrication West Coast Outlaws will also be back for points race #3 in their schedule!

Canada West Doorslammers, McLeod Clutches Super Shifters, Lordco Super Combo Series, Vancouver Car Wraps Super Pro, Bubba’s Speed Shop Pro, Sportsman, Mountainview Harley-Davidson Bike, The Badass Garage Ltd Hot Rod, and the Peden IndustriesMission Raceway Jr Drag Racing are also all back on the roster! Phew!

Not to mention shows by the Hard Knox Stunt Team.

Of course Mission Raceway Park will be streaming their LIVE production on their YouTube channel, LordcoTV, thanks to Valleytech Production Group Ltd.

You will be able to subscribe to notifications so you can stay up to date with all the action!.

Spectator fees are as follows:

Thursday $10 per person

Friday $20 per person

Saturday $25 per person

Sunday $20 per person

Weekend Pass $60

Kids 12 and under FREE with a paid adult

For gate times, see the Mission Raceway Park website.