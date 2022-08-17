Erick Peterson is the New Abbotsford Fire Chief

Abbotsford – The City of Abbotsford announced that Erick Peterson will be assuming the position of Fire Chief to lead the City of Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services department.

Peterson will start his new role on September 12, 2022 and joins the City of Abbotsford from the City of Williams Lake where he most recently held the role of Fire Chief, which included overseeing Bylaws and Emergency programs. He also previously served as Emergency Planning Liaison and Acting Officer/Firefighter with the City of Delta for 15 years.

Peterson has successfully led the management responsibility for multi-million-dollar emergency response operations, fire and protective service departments, and multi-agency public safety initiatives, all resulting in a safer community and a more integrated approach to community wellbeing. He also has significant experience supporting emergency operation centres (EOCs), including being deployed to other municipalities and First Nations to support various EOC roles with wildfire and flood response.

Peterson assumes the role from former Fire Chief Darren Lee who is now the Fire Chief of the District of Lake Country.

Abbotsford Mayor Henry Braun:

“On behalf of Council and the City of Abbotsford, I would like to welcome our incoming Fire Chief, Erick Peterson. With considerable experience in the types of emergencies our fire department responds to, we are fortunate to have such a respected and skilled individual joining the City to lead our first class Abbotsford Fire Rescue Services.”