UPDATE – PPC Leader Maxime Bernier Made Rally Stops in Chilliwack and Abbotsford As Part of 2022 Summer Leaders Tour (VIDEO)

Chilliwack — PPC Leader Maxime Bernier’s Summer Leaders Tour made a pit stop in Chilliwack at the Coast Chilliwack Hotel by Apa. According to his media release, he was to speak about proposed agricultural restrictions that could be imposed by the Federal Liberals.

That was never mentioned.

Instead it was a repeated attack on his old party, the Conservatives and its current leader, Pierre Poilievre. The 40 minute speech denounced the Conservatives as being followers and not leaders and lifting PPC ideas and using them in their own platform. He rarely spoke of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and made no mention at all on agriculture.

He did reinforce the party platform of only two sexes, male and female and continued his attack on “forced” COVID vaccines. He spoke against “Woke” parties and not speaking out, rather, following a populist line.

He also railed about his arrest in June 2021 when he was arrested after appearing at a sparsely attended rally against COVID-19 restrictions in a southern Manitoba village.

Some 60 people crammed into the smallest of the Hotel Board rooms at the Coast Chilliwack by Apa. Bernier was hopeful that the 840,000 that voted PPC in the 2021 Federal Election, could blossom into ten times that number, whenever the next election is called.

Maxime Bernier/Chilliwack/August 2022/FVN

ORIGINAL STORY AUGUST 15 – In a email to local media:

The Leader of the People’s Party of Canada, Maxime Bernier, will be making stops in British Columbia as part of his Summer Leader’s tour. Bernier will be hosting events in Sooke, Nanaimo, White Rock, Chilliwack, Abbotsford, Armstrong, Summerland, and Kelowna.

“Over the last year, support for the PPC has skyrocketed! We received almost 1 million votes across the country in the last election, but this is only the beginning. Now we need to convert these voters into volunteers and donors to continue to grow the party, and I’m here to do just that!”

Bernier will denounce the Trudeau government’s planned new agricultural restrictions and warn Canadians of the dangerous consequences of these unnecessary and destructive globalist policies for Canada.

Despite most federal health restrictions being suspended by the Trudeau government, Bernier will continue to publicly address major political issues ignored by the current government or the ineffective opposition, such as digital identity, inflation, the continuation of the health emergency, the important C-11 censorship bill, globalization, etc.

Tuesday August 16th, 11:30am-1:30pm

Chilliwack Coast Hotel – Conference Room

45920 First Ave, Chilliwack

Tuesday August 16th, 5:30-7:30pm

Sandman Hotel & Suites Abbotsford

52720 Simon Ave, Abbotsford