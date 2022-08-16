UPDATE – Chilliwack Minor Footballs 30th Anniversary Kicks Off Chillibowl – August 19 to 21 at Townshend Park – 2022 Schedule

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Minor Footballs 30th Anniversary Kicks Off Chillibowl – August 19 to 21 at Townshend Park .

The 2022 Chilliwack Giants football program kick off the weekend with celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Greyhawks/Giants on Friday night – August 19.

Chilliwack Giants are pretty excited to celebrate this milestone with Alumni and the entire Chilliwack community.

Come down and hang out, enjoy some poutine and watch 6 games of football on Friday Night. Festivities will continue throughout Saturday and Sunday when Chilliwack Giants sister valley teams join in on the fun. There will be over 27 teams at Townsend throughout the weekend from Flag to Junior Bantam.

Facebook information is here.