Abbotsford – AbbyPD need information on a missing 23 year old man, Jacob Wall.

He was last seen August 15, 2022 leaving Abbotsford Airport.

Jacob is 23, 5’11”, 170lbs, muscular build, brown hair, wearing a white long sleeve and blue jeans, black baseball hat and brown cowboy boots.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, call 604-859-5225 or text 222973.