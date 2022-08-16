Kent Council Highlights for August 15 Meeting – Water System Expansion, Swim-a-thon

Kent/Agassiz – Kent Council Highlights for August 15 Meeting:

Farmland Advantage

Councillor Schwichtenberg reported on the re-start of the Farmland Advantage program. The program will be administered by the Investment Agricultural Foundation and funded with $20 million dollars provided by the Provincial government, with an estimated $250 million to be provided by the Federal government for a national program. So far, the only areas in the Lower Mainland that are participating in the re-start of this program are the Langley Township and the District of Kent. At the request of Mayor Pranger, Councillor Schwichtenberg will keep Council updated.

Agassiz Water System Expansion

The Development Services Department monthly report highlighted the sprinkler system in Kent Elementary School. It was confirmed that the school is now on the District’s water system. This upgrade and the opportunity to connect by several other properties is a result of the local development along Vimy Road.

Fall Fair Reminder

Mayor and Council will be attending the 2022 Agassiz Fall Fair & Corn Festival on September 17, 2022 and participating in the opening ceremonies at 11:00 AM at the fairgrounds. This will be the 118th fair and 74th corn festival and it will run from Friday, September 16th at 4:00 PM to Saturday, September 17th at 10:00 PM.

For more information or to enter an exhibit, please visit http://www.agassizfallfair.com/

Swim-a-thon

Councillor Spaeti reminded everyone about the Swim-a-thon happening on August 27, 2022 at the Ferny Coombe Pool with proceeds going towards the Regional Aquatic Centre. Mayor Pranger has gathered a team including several Councillors, so if you would like to pledge or form your own team to compete, please contact the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre at 604-796-8891 or email crccinfo@kentbc.ca.

Vacant Lot Green Waste Thank You

The District received a letter of appreciation from Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Society regarding the removal and disposal of green waste from their vacant lot on 6919 Cheam Avenue. Thank you to the Public Works Department for their hard work and to Council for agreeing to cost share this project.

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Pranger attended the Celebration of Life for Mrs. Funk, a long-time community member, businesswoman, and former municipal Councillor. Condolences to Mrs. Funk’s family and friends during this difficult time.

A Zoom meeting was held with Minister Farnworth, Minister Dix and Lower Mainland Mayors, to discuss heat related issues and what resources the Province can fund. Also mentioned was the $134 million in funding the Province has committed to upgrading heating, venting, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in care homes, which directly benefits our local facilities.

Mayor Pranger also participated in several community events, including the Agassiz-Harrison Community Services Society volunteer appreciation lunch and Storytime in the Park. Events such as these are of great benefit to the community, and we encourage you to get out and participate or support in any way you can.

It was also noted that the St. Anthony’s fundraiser for the Regional Aquatic Centre was attended by Mayor Pranger and Councillor Spaeti. Thanks to the parish and volunteers for their hard work and for raising over $3000 towards the Fill the Pool initiative.

September 2022 is declared Suicide Awareness Month, to support families who have lost loved ones to suicide and to hopefully help prevent further tragedies. There will be a free live virtual event on September 10, 2022 hosted by Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

If you would like to attend, please visit the link below to register: https://suicideprevention.ca/events/2022-world-suicide-prevention-day/