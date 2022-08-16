Incumbent Chilliwack School Trustee Heather Maahs Officially Declares Another Run for School Board – Municipal Elections are October 15

Chilliwack – Heather Maahs will run again for Chilliwack School Board.

In her media release:

Heather Maahs, is asking the community of Chilliwack for the opportunity to serve them on the Chilliwack Board of Education for another term.

Heather has served on the Board for fourteen years with a mandate of giving students the reading skills they need to ensure success in whatever future endeavours they choose.

“There has been a lot of interruptions in learning these critical and fundamental skills over the last two years due to Covid and lock downs. Children have paid a high price as is evidenced in reading and math scores. The board must ensure that finances are directed towards students skill attainment and the boots on the ground, teachers and their classrooms.

Heather has been a relentless advocate of reading skills and the science behind what is known to work for all students to succeed for her entire time on the board. She’s not afraid of asking the tough questions of administrative staff and looking for accountability.

Heather is an advocate for parental rights.

“Parents are the first and foremost educators of their children. They must be included in all aspects of their children’s education. There should never be topics, subject matter or books that are not fully transparent. Nothing should take place in schools without their full knowledge and consent.”

“Parents can never again be prevented from being in their children’s schools,” as was the case during covid.

Heather is looking forward to the next four years of improving all aspects of education with a Board that is likeminded in its goals for students that focus on academic skills making them fulfilled, critically thinking, contributing members of society.

“I value each and every student and aspire for every one of them to succeed to their fullest potential. Every child does indeed matter.”

“If these are the attributes that matter to the citizens of Chilliwack, I would ask for your support on October 15, 2022. Let’s make the board a unified voice for successful students.”