Alzheimer Society of BC Hosting August Education Sessions Focusing on Dementia and End-Of-Life Care

Fraser Valley – The Alzheimer Society of B.C. continues to provide Fraser Valley residents affected by dementia with strategies and resources through its webinar and workshops.

Starting on August 24 and running through the fall, the Society will host education sessions that focus on topics related to dementia and end-of-life care.

About 25 per cent of seniors over 85 have been diagnosed with dementia across Canada. With B.C.’s aging population, planning for the end of life becomes increasingly important for families to ensure the wishes of a person living with dementia are respected.

Many families affected by dementia might not know where to start when it comes to end-of-life care or even how to start talking about it. Through the webinars and workshops, they will learn about the types of decisions that need to be made, conversations to have, physiological signs that signal the end-of-life, and ways to cope with grief and loss.

“Not only is the information helpful from the education perspective, but it also provides an opportunity for families to engage in an honest conversation and find a starting point for planning,” says Laurie DeCroos, Support & Education Coordinator, First Link, at the Alzheimer Society of B.C.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. have also invited special guest speakers to discuss topics including advance care planning, palliative care, and Medical Assistance in Dying (MAID). To register for these free education sessions, visit alzbc.org/end-of-life.