AbbyPD Investigating Possible Maple Street Child Abduction Attempt

Abbotsford – On Monday evening (August 15 @ 8:54PM) Abbotsford Police responded to a possible child abduction attempt at a residence in the 2700 block of Maple Street.

Initial information received is that an unknown male broke into a residence and attempted to pull a child out of a ground floor bedroom window. The child broke free and did not receive any injuries.

Multiple AbbyPD officers, the Integrated Police Dog Services and the Forensic Identification Unit attended the residence. The AbbyPD Major Crime Unit has now taken over this investigation and are in the preliminary stages of this investigation.

There is no further information at this time and the police will update the public once further information is received.

The AbbyPD is releasing this preliminary information to the public as a precaution and to remind citizens to lock their doors and windows and to report any suspicious activity.

The Major Crime Unit Detectives are seeking witnesses and surveillance or dashcam footage from those who may be able to assist. If you have any information please call the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225

AbbyPD File 2022-33638