Chilliwack Council to Address Possible YMCA Operating Rec Centres, Automatic Weather Station at Chilliwack Airport

Chilliwack – The Tuesday August 16, 2022 council meeting will have a number if issues to deal with in the dog days of summer.

Full agenda listings are here.

One major concern is the operation of the recreation centres in Chilliwack and Sardis and the on going staff shortages.

There will be a recommendation that Council accept the Request for Proposal for the management and operation of the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre, Cheam Leisure Centre and Rotary Pool, to the YMCA of Greater Vancouver, in the amount of $10,027,777.00 (plus applicable taxes), for a five-year term

commencing September 12, 2022 to September 12, 2027; and further, that the Mayor and Corporate Officer be authorized to sign any necessary documentation.

Amber Price has been very vocal about this issue and posted to a number of Facebook pages, this link (Better Pools for Chilliwack)

Mayor and Council will be voting tomorrow on who manages our two publicly owned pools for the next five years.

Please use your voice and advocate for in-house management of both of our recreation facilities. Currently we have ~11.5 hours of public swim time, while the city managed facilities in Abbotsford offer over 100 hours per week. Our city’s families are struggling to find swimming lesson availability for their kids, and our lifeguards are underpaid, and travelling to other cities to work, compounding the issue further.

If you’re frustrated by how things are running right now, and would like to see the City of Chilliwack take over its own facilities for better services, and availability of the pools our taxpayer dollars built, please consider sending in a letter – it only takes a moment. Use Your Voice – we get better by asking for better!

Also, Chilliwack Airport does not have an automated weather observation station. In fact, Environment Canada uses Agassiz as their point of reference for Chilliwack Weather. There is a recommendation that council spend over $169,000 for such a system.