2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals at LEC August 15-20, Team BC Includes Chilliwack Mustangs

Langley – National bragging rights will be on the line this week as some of the top youth box lacrosse players represent their respective provinces at the 2022 Minor Box Lacrosse Nationals.

Hosted by the Langley Minor Lacrosse Association, teams representing five provinces will compete in the 12U and 14U divisions for boys and the 14U division for girls from August 15 to 20 with all the games at Langley Events Centre.

Team BC rosters include members of the Chilliwack Mustangs Lacrosse program.

