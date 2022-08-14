UPDATE – 2022 North West Mud Racing Association Heritage Park Chilliwack – August 13 and 14 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – North West Mud Racing Association brought back the fun in the mud, August 13 and 14, Heritage Park in Chilliwack.

North West Mud Racing Association are based in B.C and hold numerous races throughout the province, check out the schedule at www.nwmra.com and join the fun.

They have 2 street class and 6 competition classes, from street stock to unlimited blown alcohol paddle class and everything in between.

North West Mud Racing Association are professional, safety oriented and family friendly (no alcohol or dogs please) and hope to see you at the races!

Find more info at www.nwmra.com

Contact- info@nwmra.com

2022 North West Mud Racing Association Heritage Park Chilliwack – August 13 and 14/FVN

