UPDATE – Secondary Characters Present Mamma Mia at Chilliwack Cultural Centre – August 15, 16 and 17 Performances CANCELLED – August 19 and 21 Will Go Ahead (VIDEOS)

Chilliwack – Secondary Characters Musical Theatre Society (secondarycharacters.org) presents Mamma Mia, at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre – Ticket info at this link.

Secondary Characters is following all COVID recommendations and guidelines of the Fraser Valley Health Authority to ensure the health and safety of their team, workers and patrons. Secondary Characters want to give you the best show possible, and feel that postponing once more to allow for more recovery time would be the healthiest and wisest choice.

The August 15th, 16th, and 17th performances have been cancelled. Secondary Characters is adding a matinee performances on August 20th and a tentative matinee performance on August 19th.

Patrons who have purchased tickets for August 15th – 17th are being contacted by the Centre Box Office team to re-book to an alternate day. If you have tickets to one of the cancelled shows and have not received your call in the next few days to re-book, you can call the Centre Box Office at 604.391.7469 for assistance.

The story-telling magic of ABBA’s timeless songs propels this enchanting tale of love, laughter and friendship, creating an unforgettable show. A large cast, non-stop laughs and explosive dance numbers combine to make Mamma Mia! a guaranteed smash hit for any theatre. A mother. A daughter. Three possible dads. And a trip down the aisle you’ll never forget!