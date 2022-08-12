Ride for RAN – Ruth and Naomi’s 2022 Fundraiser – Saturday September 17

Chilliwack – RANmission.ca – Ruth And Naomi’s Ride for RAN is Saturday September 17.

Registration at ranmission.ca

Facebook info is here.

Choose from 3 routes and distances:

21k FAMILY FRIENDLY: “RIDE THE ROTARY TRAIL”

+ Start time: 10:30am

+ Meeting location: Vedder Park area. 45450 Petawawa Rd

+ Route info: Around the Rotary Trail Loop

42k “PEDAL THE PAVEMENT”

+ Start time: 10am

+ Meeting location: Vedder Park area. 45450 Petawawa Rd

+ Route info: Climb Halfway up Chilliwack Lake Rd and back

81k “CONQUER THE CLIMB”

+ Start time: 9am

+ Meeting location: Vedder Park area. 45450 Petawawa Rd

+ Route info: Climb to the top of Chilliwack Lake Rd and back

Join the festivities following the ride with food and prizes, and hear about the impact that your donations are making in the community.

Along with RANmission.ca – Ruth And Naomi’s , you can impact the lives of those experiencing poverty, homelessness and addiction right here in Chilliwack.

SIGN UP TODAY: www.ranmission.ca