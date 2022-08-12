District of Hope Took Delivery of 2 New Freightliner Dump/Snow Plow Trucks – Ready for Winter Service

District of Hope – District of Hope took delivery of 2 new Freightliner single axle dump/plow trucks ready for winter service.

Kevin Dicken, Director of Operations for the District of Hope told FVN:

The District of Hope ordered the trucks in May of 2021 with the aim of augmenting our winter maintenance fleet prior to the onset of winter (fall 2021). Unfortunately due to the global supply chain challenges post pandemic, we just now received delivery of the units.

We are now well poised for the upcoming winter season with the additional service capacity these trucks will provide.

Both trucks are 2022 Freightliner single axle dumps trucks, upfitted with front plows, underbody plow and sanders. One of the units has a slide in style sander that sits in the box of the truck and spreads material from the back, the other truck has a chain that is integral to the box and is equipped with a side discharging chute and spreader.

Bring on the snow, well, not yet!