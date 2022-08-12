Skip to content

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers (VIDEO

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers (VIDEO

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Campfire ban throughout the Province as another heat wave approaches.
• Maternity Ward disruptions at Chilliwack General Hospital.
• Vedder Mountain Park becomes a reality.
AND
Valley Huskers surprise everyone, including themselves – and beat Langley!

ALSO…
INTERVIEW: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council
INTERVIEW: Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

Share This:

604 392 5834

Locks Pharmacy

BCGEU

Chilliwack Pride Festival 2022

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Diabetes Association

Chill TV

Unique Thrifting

fvn

On Key

Related Posts