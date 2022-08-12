chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers (VIDEO

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:

• Campfire ban throughout the Province as another heat wave approaches.

• Maternity Ward disruptions at Chilliwack General Hospital.

• Vedder Mountain Park becomes a reality.

AND

Valley Huskers surprise everyone, including themselves – and beat Langley!

ALSO…

INTERVIEW: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council

INTERVIEW: Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™