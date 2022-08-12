chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers (VIDEO

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: August 11, 2022 – INTERVIEWS: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council – Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Campfire ban throughout the Province as another heat wave approaches.
• Maternity Ward disruptions at Chilliwack General Hospital.
• Vedder Mountain Park becomes a reality.
AND
Valley Huskers surprise everyone, including themselves – and beat Langley!
ALSO…
INTERVIEW: Debora Soutar, Candidate, Chilliwack City Council
INTERVIEW: Bob Reist, Head Coach, Valley Huskers
News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™